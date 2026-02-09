Will not allow anyone to create impediment: SC on SIR exercise in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not permit any obstruction to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. This comes as a major disappointment to CM Mamata Banerjee, who expressed concerns over the possible mass exclusion of voters during the exercise

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria, said it would issue appropriate directions to ensure that the process is carried out without hindrance. The court took note of an affidavit filed by the Election Commission, which alleged that notices issued as part of the revision exercise had been burnt by miscreants in certain areas

An application was also filed challenging CM Mamata Banerjee's personal appearance in the West Bengal SIR matter

