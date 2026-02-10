Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan makers withdraw case against CBFC in Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has allowed the makers of Jana Nayagan to withdraw their petition against the CBFC. Following the move, the Vijay-starrer will now be sent to the CBFC’s revising committee for certification.

The producers had earlier approached the High Court over delays in certification but later chose to pursue the matter through the board’s certification process instead of continuing a legal battle.

Touted as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9. Reports suggest the delay led to heavy losses for theatres across Tamil Nadu, estimated at nearly ₹100 crore, and may have influenced the decision to withdraw the petition