BJP Candidate Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed As BMC Mayor

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed as the Mayor of Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Her elevation marks a historic moment, as this is the first time a BJP corporator has assumed the mayor’s office in the BMC’s history. The development is being seen as a significant political milestone for the party in Maharashtra’s financial capital.

The atmosphere in the BMC House was celebratory during her swearing-in ceremony. Corporators from the ruling Mahayuti alliance raised slogans of “Modi, Modi,” reflecting the party’s enthusiasm and unity following the victory. The unopposed election also underscored the alliance’s numerical strength within the civic body.

Ritu Tawde is a two-term BJP corporator elected from BMC ward number 132. Known for her grassroots connect and organisational work, she has been active in civic issues in her constituency. Her appointment signals the BJP’s growing influence in Mumbai’s municipal politics.