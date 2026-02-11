BJP must have sent a message to him: Opposition MPs on General Naravane's 'unpublished' book claim

Former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane on Tuesday said that his book has not yet been published, amid a political controversy over excerpts cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi had referred to portions of the purported memoir during a debate, triggering sharp reactions across party lines.

Naravane’s clarification has added a new dimension to the row, with questions being raised about how unpublished material was accessed and circulated. While the former Army Chief did not elaborate further, his statement has intensified the political exchange between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Opposition MPs reacted strongly to the development, demanding greater transparency from the government and seeking clarity on the status of the manuscript. Some leaders accused the Centre of attempting to deflect from the substantive issues raised during the debate, while others called for an official explanation regarding the authenticity of the cited excerpts.