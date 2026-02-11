Removal notice on Speaker Om Birla to be taken in second phase of Budget Session

The No Confidence Motion notice given by the Congress-led opposition parties against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will be considered in the second phase of the budget session. The second phase is scheduled to start from March 9 onwards. The notice for Birla’s removal was submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on February 10.

Opposition members had accused Birla of abuse of office for a number of reasons. This included not allowing the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to speak. Rahul was barred from quoting from ex-Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. Naravane's memoir recounts the 2020 India-China border clash involving PM Modi.

