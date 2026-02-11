'Sorry state of affairs,' Delhi High Court on late businessman Sunjay Kapur inheritance case

'Sorry state of affairs,' remarked Justice Mini Pushkarna on the late businessman Sunjay Kapur's inheritance row in the Delhi High Court. The court heard Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur plea to dissolve the family trust after claims of forgery on February 10.

Sunjay's purported will left his estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur. Three different court cases are pending, including actor-ex-wife Karisma Kapoor's case. Karisma, along with her two children, challenged his alleged will. Priya filed a criminal defamation against Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith.