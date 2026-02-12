Atleast do your work: Rahul Gandhi slams journalists after question on privilege motion

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday moved a substantive motion in Parliament seeking the cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s membership. The move has escalated political tensions, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of breaching parliamentary privilege, while the Congress has dismissed the action as politically motivated.

The development comes amid an already charged atmosphere in Parliament, where frequent disruptions and sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition have stalled proceedings. The privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi has added another flashpoint, triggering strong reactions from both sides of the aisle.

Outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi appeared dismissive when questioned by journalists about the motion. He mocked the media, sarcastically asking whether “privilege motion” was the day’s code word before driving away. His remarks quickly went viral, drawing criticism from the BJP and mixed reactions on social media, further fuelling the ongoing political slugfest.