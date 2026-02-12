Do what you want. I will stand with farmers: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi and BJP over US trade deal

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi released a video message reiterating that he will stand with Indian farmers regardless of consequences, even if the government files an FIR or moves a privilege motion against him. Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi-led government and the BJP of ignoring farmers’ voices in the recently agreed India-US trade deal, arguing that it jeopardises their livelihoods and compromises national interests.

In his remarks, Gandhi sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a “one-sided” agreement that favours the United States and fails to protect India’s agricultural sector. He said farmers fear cheap and subsidised American agricultural imports will flood Indian markets and undercut domestic produce, and warned that protecting farmers must be a core priority for any government.

Gandhi also attacked the government’s broader approach to foreign policy and economic sovereignty, accusing it of surrendering key interests rather than negotiating as equals. He appealed directly to citizens and lawmakers to prioritise India’s farmers and rural communities and made clear that his support for them is unwavering despite political pushback