Seven die in multiple vehicle collision in Bengaluru's Hoskote

Seven died on the spot in a major road accident involving multiple vehicles in Karnataka. The incident occurred on the Hosakote–Devanahalli highway on February 13. An SUV, a two-wheeler, and a truck were involved in the accident near M Satyavara village, Hosakote taluk. The driver of the SUV allegedly lost control of the vehicle and dashed into the others. Six of the victims were in the SUV car and the seventh was on the two-wheeler. All the victims died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.