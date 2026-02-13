TN CM Stalin announces Rs 6.5K crore massive financial benefits for women ahead of assembly polls

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, announced financial benefits worth Rs 6,550 crore for women heads of families. These benefits apply to the beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam. Under this scheme, the government will transfer Rs. 1,000 every month to eligible women heads of families in Tamil Nadu

Stalin also promised to enhance the payout to Rs 2,000 per month if his government was voted back to power. On Friday, 1.31 crore women in Tamil Nadu received Rs 5,000 in advance and will recieve 1000 for February, March, and April

The Chief Minister alleged that there are attempts to withhold the payment of Rs 1,000 per month to women. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the CM for blaming the central government of trying to block the scheme