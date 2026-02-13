Yes, I have no experience in looting like you: TVK Vijay to parties questioning his political career

Reacting to CM Stalin’s announcement of Rs 5,000 aid for women under the Kalaignar Rights Scheme, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay claimed that the DMK feared the rising support for his party among women and urged voters to take the money but vote for the ‘whistle’.

“They may offer Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 or even Rs 5,000. Take it -- because it is your money -- but blow our symbol 'whistle' in their ears,” Vijay said on Friday in Salem, alleging attempts to influence voters with cash and urging people to vote with their conscience.

Describing the denial of permissions to his party’s events as selective and unfair, Vijay on Friday said what is cited as SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) has, in practice, become “Stalin Operating Procedure” when it comes to the TVK.

