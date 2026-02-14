10-month-old Alin becomes Kerala's youngest organ donor

Alin Sherin Abraham was just 10-months-old when she lost her life in a tragic road accident in Kottayam on February 5 while travelling with her mother and grandparents. But she left behind a legacy that will inspire all of us. She did something truly divine — she gave life to four people through organ donation.

Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John from Mallappally, Pathanamthitta, too deserve praise. Because, even in the midst of unimaginable grief, they pledged to donate Alin’s kidneys, liver, eyes, and heart valves.

The organs were transported from Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram by an ambulance, with the police arranging a smooth and secure passage. The vehicle departed at 7:00 PM on Friday and reached its destination in just 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Relatives and friends of the family expressed grief over Alin’s death; however, they said they were glad about the noble step taken by her family