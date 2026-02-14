Nation

One killed, three injured as under-construction Mumbai metro line parapet collapses on vehicles

One person was killed when an under-construction metro line collapsed onto passing vehicles in Mumbai. Three other people were injured when the pillar collapsed onto a passing auto rikshaw and a car in Mulund area

The Metro project team is working on relief operations and securing the site in co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the state government over the incident

Mumbai Metro
Metro construction

