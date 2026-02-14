One killed, three injured as under-construction Mumbai metro line parapet collapses on vehicles

One person was killed when an under-construction metro line collapsed onto passing vehicles in Mumbai. Three other people were injured when the pillar collapsed onto a passing auto rikshaw and a car in Mulund area

The Metro project team is working on relief operations and securing the site in co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the state government over the incident