Indian student found dead in California, six days after going missing | Lake Anza | US

A 22-year-old Indian student has been found dead in California, days after he was reported missing. Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student at University of California, Berkeley, had been missing since February 9, authorities said.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed that his body was recovered from Lake Anza on Sunday. The Consulate expressed condolences to the family and assured full assistance, including support for the repatriation of his body to India.

Saketh hailed from Karnataka and was pursuing Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He had earlier completed his B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.