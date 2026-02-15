Nation

Inside Seva Teerth: A new corner office housing the PMO and central secretariat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Seva Teerth, the newly constructed complex housing the Prime Minister’s Office and the central secretariat.

He said the new buildings mark a key step in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, reflecting a shift towards citizen-centric governance. The inauguration also included Kartavya Bhawan 1 and Kartavya Bhawan 2, designed to bring key government offices under one modern administrative hub.

Union ministers, senior bureaucrats and central government officials attended the event.

