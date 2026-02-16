Actor Rajpal Yadav is granted bail by Delhi High Court in cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in a high-profile cheque bounce case. The case pertains to the non-repayment of approximately ₹9 crore that Yadav had received in connection with a film project.

Yadav had approached the court seeking bail to attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for February 19. As part of the proceedings, the actor paid ₹1.5 crore to the complainant, a fact confirmed by the complainant’s legal counsel. The court took this into consideration while deciding on the interim relief.

Lawyers representing both sides discussed the finer details of the case, including the pending payments and the schedule of future hearings. While the interim bail allows Yadav temporary relief, the legal battle is expected to continue, with subsequent hearings to address the larger repayment dispute and other related claims. The matter remains under judicial scrutiny.