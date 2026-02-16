AI will bring 'digital colleagues' with unmeted intelligence: Microsoft India President Puneet C

"AI - it will not kill jobs, but will unbundle jobs. AI will end the charade. You and I have to bundle ourselves. If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything," said Puneet Chandok, CII, National AI Forum & President, Microsoft India and South Asia. Highlighting India's position in the global AI ecosystem, Chandok said the country is witnessing strong momentum in both talent and policy frameworks. He said this is the era of 'digital colleagues', referring to AI agents, and 59% businesses in India use AI agents.

The AI Impact Summit, which kicked off on February 16 in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event.