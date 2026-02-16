'How stupid does a party have to be to make Pawan Khera a spokesperson?': Mani Shankar Aiyar

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar stirred controversy with sharp remarks about his own party’s leadership, questioning the decision to appoint Pawan Khera as a spokesperson. His comments, widely circulated, reflected deep internal dissatisfaction and reignited discussions about strategic choices within the Congress.

Aiyar also criticised the direction taken by senior figures, including Rahul Gandhi, suggesting the party needs introspection and stronger leadership clarity. In a related political remark, Aiyar expressed support for M. K. Stalin to take a leading role in the opposition’s INDIA bloc. He argued that Stalin’s administrative experience and regional strength could provide cohesive direction to the alliance ahead of national elections.

These statements have intensified debate within the Indian National Congress, highlighting ongoing tensions and differing visions about leadership, messaging, and opposition unity in India’s evolving political landscape.