Rahul Dravid: My father would be proud that his son has an end named after him | Chinnaswamy Stadium

Cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble were honoured by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, which named two stands after the iconic duo at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both stalwarts played a pivotal role in elevating Karnataka cricket before going on to lead the Indian national cricket team. Kumble is India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, with 619 and 337 wickets respectively.

Dravid remains India’s second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, scoring 13,288 runs in 164 matches. He also amassed 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs, cementing his legacy as one of India’s greatest batters.