Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo after Chinese robodog row

The display of a robotic dog by Galgotias University at the AI Summit Expo in New Delhi has triggered a controversy. Sources said the university was asked to vacate the expo following online backlash.

The row began after a robotic dog labelled “Orion” was showcased at the summit. A video from the event showed a faculty member claiming the robodog was developed by the university.

Critics alleged the device was a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation. Following the backlash, the university issued a clarification responding to the claims.