India trusts AI, while the West is anxious: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has praised India for its confident and optimistic embrace of artificial intelligence, contrasting it with the more cautious and anxious approach seen in parts of the West. He noted that India views AI as an opportunity for growth, innovation, and social transformation rather than a threat to jobs or stability. According to him, this positive mindset positions the country strongly in the global technology race.

Sunak highlighted India’s deep AI talent pool, emphasising the strength of its engineers, researchers, and startup ecosystem. He pointed to the country’s thriving digital infrastructure and its ability to scale technology solutions rapidly across a vast population. This combination of skilled professionals and practical implementation, he suggested, gives India a unique competitive advantage.

Comparing attitudes with the United Kingdom and other Western nations, Sunak observed that regulatory concerns and job displacement fears often dominate discussions there. In contrast, India’s forward-looking approach reflects confidence in leveraging AI for inclusive growth and long-term development.

