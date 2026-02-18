India will have an extraordinary AI trajectory: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday said India is set to witness an “extraordinary” trajectory in artificial intelligence, driven by its scale, digital public infrastructure and growing pool of skilled talent. Speaking at a global leadership event, Pichai noted that India’s rapid adoption of technology positions it as a key player in shaping the future of AI-led innovation.

Highlighting the country’s progress, the Google chief said AI applications in India are already transforming sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and governance. He underlined that responsible AI development, combined with inclusive access, would be critical in ensuring that technological growth benefits society at large.

Pichai also announced a new US–India connectivity initiative aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and cross-border collaboration. The initiative, he said, will focus on expanding internet access, boosting undersea cable connectivity and enabling deeper cooperation between the two countries in emerging technologies, including AI and cloud computing.