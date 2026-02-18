Nation

Police arrest man who ran toward the US Capitol building holding a shotgun

Express Video Service

U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday after he ran from his vehicle toward the west side of the Capitol Building armed with a shotgun.

Capital Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the man, identified as Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia, was arrested after he parked a Mercedes SUV near the Capitol, got out and ran “several hundred yards” toward the building with a shotgun before officers intercepted him and ordered him to put down the firearm and get on the ground.

State of the Union
US gun violence
US Capitol

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com