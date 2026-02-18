They were out to make fun reels: Victim's mother on accused minor who caused the accident

Sahil Dhaneshra, 23, was killed in a high-speed collision on February 3 in Dwarka. According to his family, he was riding his motorcycle to work when a car driven by a 16-year-old allegedly rammed into him. The impact proved fatal, leaving his family devastated and seeking answers about the circumstances that led to the crash.

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, said her son was on his way to his office when the accident occurred. She alleged that the teenager behind the wheel was making social media reels at the time, which may have distracted him and caused the collision. The claim has intensified public concern about reckless driving and the misuse of mobile phones by minors.

The teen driver’s father expressed deep grief over the incident and apologised to Sahil’s family. He acknowledged the tragedy and said he shared their pain, as both families now face the consequences of a life lost too soon.