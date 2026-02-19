Bill Gates withdraws from India AI Impact Summit; cancels keynote address

Bill Gates has withdrawn from the Indian AI Impact Summit, according to the Gates Foundation. Gates, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address on 19 February, will no longer be speaking at the event.

The Foundation, however, will continue to participate in the summit, with Ankur Vora representing it and speaking later today. The decision was taken to ensure the focus remains on the summit’s key priorities.

The Foundation also reaffirmed its commitment to health and development work in India. Gates recently visited India and met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

