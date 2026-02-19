DMDK joins DMK alliance after 19 years, eyes 200 plus win in 2026 Tamil Nadu polls | MK Stalin

Premallatha Vijayakant, general secretary of the DMDK, on Thursday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the DMK headquarters in Chennai and confirmed the party’s entry into the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

This marks the first time since its founding in 2005 that the DMDK has joined a DMK-led alliance. Premallatha said seat-sharing arrangements would be decided through discussions with an alliance committee formed by the DMK.

Welcoming the DMDK into the alliance, Stalin said its entry would help ensure the continuation of DMK rule in Tamil Nadu and contribute to the state’s overall development. When asked about the possibility of a Rajya Sabha seat for the DMDK, Premallatha said the official announcement would be made by Stalin.