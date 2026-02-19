Kerala will reject attempt to demonise the state: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala Story 2 film

A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2 film. The petition also seeks the cancellation of the film's certification

CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the movie, calling it 'a hate-mongering film'. He claimed that Kerala will reject the communal agenda and the lies spread by the movie

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi supported CM's tweets, calling for the SC to file a case against the movie. BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Pinarayi Vijayan of 'hypocrisy'