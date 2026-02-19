We are entering an era where humans and intelligent systems work together: PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that artificial intelligence must remain open and accessible to all, advocating its democratisation while unveiling India’s ‘MANAV Vision’ for AI. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he asserted that India is not merely participating in the global AI revolution but actively leading it. He highlighted the country’s growing digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem as key drivers of this leadership.

The MANAV Vision, he explained, is built around moral and ethical frameworks designed to ensure responsible AI development. Modi stressed the importance of accountable governance, transparency in algorithms, and safeguards to prevent misuse. He underlined that AI systems must reflect human values and promote inclusive growth across sectors.

He further stated that national sovereignty must remain central to technological advancement. By prioritising secure data practices and indigenous innovation, India aims to create AI solutions that serve humanity while protecting national interests.