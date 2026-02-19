We will deliver intelligence to every citizen at a low cost: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani has announced a massive investment of Rs. 10 lakh crore in artificial intelligence, signaling a transformative push into next-generation technologies. The commitment underscores his vision of positioning India as a global leader in AI innovation and digital infrastructure over the coming decade.

The investment will be driven by Reliance Industries and its telecom arm Jio Platforms over the next seven years. The funds are expected to support the development of AI-powered data centers, advanced cloud services, and scalable digital ecosystems aimed at businesses, startups, and consumers alike.

Industry experts believe the move could accelerate India’s AI adoption across sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and retail. With this bold financial commitment, Reliance and Jio aim to build cutting-edge capabilities, strengthen digital connectivity, and create significant employment opportunities nationwide.