Filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph speaks out about alleged sexual harassment by former MLA P T K Mohamed

Filmmaker Dr Asha Achy Joseph had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against former MLA P. T. K. Mohamed, alleging misconduct and abuse of power. Her complaint brought attention to the challenges faced by survivors who speak out against influential political figures. As a former MLA associated with the ruling party, Mohamed’s stature and connections, she said, created an atmosphere of fear and hesitation around the case.

Dr Asha Achy Joseph later spoke publicly about her experience navigating the legal process. She described repeated delays, procedural hurdles, and what she perceived as a lack of urgency from authorities. According to her, the imbalance of power between an ordinary citizen and a politically

connected individual significantly affected how her complaint was handled. She emphasized that her struggle reflects a broader systemic issue within the justice system. By sharing her story, she called for institutional reforms to ensure accountability, transparency, and equal treatment under the law, regardless of an accused person’s political influence.

