'Must work together to ensure AI benefit for everyone': Google CEO Sundar Pichai | Pax Silica

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday highlighted the importance of tech partnership between India and the US and congratulated the countries, as India is set to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative focused on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies.

Speaking at a special event held to mark India's joining the Pax Silica initiative led by the US in the national capital, Pichai hailed the US-India partnership as critical.