Youth Congress workers protest shirtless at AI Summit in Delhi

At a high-profile AI Summit in Delhi, members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a brief but dramatic protest that drew widespread attention. The demonstrators removed their shirts and marched through the venue holding them aloft. Printed on the fabric were images of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, alongside the slogan “PM is compromised.” The unexpected display disrupted the proceedings and startled attendees.

The protest lasted only a few minutes but caused a noticeable commotion inside the summit venue. Several participants expressed shock at the sudden disruption during what was meant to be a focused discussion on artificial intelligence and global cooperation. Security personnel quickly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

According to a senior police officer, around ten individuals were detained for their involvement in the protest. Additional CP Devesh Kumar Mahla explained that officers acted promptly to remove the demonstrators and restore order at the event.