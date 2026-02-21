Did not even bother to cross-check: Kapil Sibal slams Galgotias incident in AI summit

Kapil Sibal has alleged that IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a selfie on social media with a robotic dog developed by Galgotias University. The post, according to Sibal, was presented as an example of indigenous technological innovation and showcased during a public event highlighting advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Sibal claimed that the minister later deleted the tweet after it emerged that the Robodog model was originally sourced from China. He suggested that the incident raised questions about the government’s claims of promoting homegrown technology under flagship initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and digital self-reliance.

The allegation has triggered political debate, with opposition leaders demanding clarification from the minister. They argued that transparency is essential when showcasing technological achievements, particularly when such displays are linked to national innovation goals and public policy narratives.