Forceps found in woman's abdomen: Mahila Congress protest against Kerala Health Minister

Workers of the Kerala Mahila Congress staged a protest march to the office of Veena George, demanding her immediate resignation over a controversy involving the State Health Department. The demonstration intensified political tensions, drawing significant public attention and media coverage across the state.

The outrage follows reports that surgical forceps were discovered inside a woman’s abdomen months after she had undergone a procedure at a government hospital. The shocking revelation sparked concerns about medical negligence and patient safety, prompting widespread criticism of the department’s oversight and accountability mechanisms.

Police intervened as protesters attempted to move closer to the minister’s office, using water cannons to disperse the crowd. Congress MP Jebi Mather strongly criticized the minister, calling her the “most arrogant minister Kerala has ever seen” and accusing the government of failing to ensure justice.