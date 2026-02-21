No place for protests in New India: Lawyer on Youth Congress protest at AI Summit

A Delhi court sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were arrested for protesting at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, to five-day police custody on February 21. The Delhi Police filed a plea seeking five days of custodial interrogation of the accused persons. The arrested protesters were identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.