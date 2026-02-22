Another Nirbhaya case? Mother of Tripura teen tortured in Gurugram raises serious concerns

The alleged torture of a 19-year-old girl in Gurugram has taken a serious turn. The victim’s lawyer has alleged that police are now trying to help the accused. She said the police slapped minor offences against the accused

The torture was reported from Gurugram on February 18. The girl, who hails from Tripura, and the accused met through a dating app. The relationship flourished and the two started living together soon after

When reports of torture came out, police acted swiftly and registered an FIR. Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Sandeep Kumar gave details of the preliminary probe. The girl suffered serious injuries, claimed her mother. She compared the incident with the infamous 2012 Delhi rape of Nirbhaya