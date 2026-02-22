Eight arrested from Tamil Nadu, Bengal in alleged Delhi terror plot; Bangladeshi among suspects

Eight people have been arrested in an alleged terror conspiracy targeting Delhi. Investigators suspect links to Pakistan’s ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist groups. The arrests follow intelligence alerts over a possible blast near the Red Fort, with central agencies assisting the probe. Two more suspects were held earlier during follow-up operations linked to the same case. Several mobile phones and SIM cards were recovered from the accused during the search operation. The devices are being examined to trace the network and possible foreign connections.