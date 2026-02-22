PM Modi flags off India's fastest metro and NAMO Bharat train in Meerut

PM Narendra Modi flagged off the much-anticipated Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System and the Meerut Metro on Sunday afternoon. The Prime Minister launched the project from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station

He went on a train ride and interacted with students and officials. With an operational speed of 120 kmph, the Meerut Metro becomes the fastest system in India

The projects were developed at an estimated cost of ₹30,274 crore and spans around 82.15 km. The Namo Bharat corridor that connects Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System