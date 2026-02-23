TVK’s Vijay dares CM Stalin to declare his assets and financial status before entering politics

The TVK party chief Vijay held a public meeting in Vellore on Monday. Addressing a large gathering, he launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government.

Midway through his speech, Vijay turned emotional, sharing a deep personal connection with the people of Tamil Nadu. Calling the upcoming polls a “surprising election,” Vijay claimed that all political parties in Tamil Nadu were allegedly united against him.

In this video, we break down the six key takeaways from his powerful and emotional address.