'US President a man of action. Wait and see': Iranians receive anonymous text amid growing tensions

People across Iran received an anonymous Persian text warning: “The US President is a man of action.” The message comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, following sharp rhetoric and threats of military action.

The Embassy of India in Tehran has advised all Indian nationals, including students and tourists, to leave Iran immediately. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

Donald Trump earlier said he is considering a limited military strike on Iran, while Iran warned it would respond “ferociously” to any act of aggression.

Iran and the US held a second round of indirect talks in Switzerland, mediated by Oman, with further talks confirmed by Iran and Oman but not the United States.