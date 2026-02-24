AIADMK unveils more populist poll sops, offers Rs 10,000 one-time aid to families

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the party’s third round of election promises ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The AIADMK promised Rs 1,000 annually to ration cardholders as a Pongal gift and Rs 10,000 as one-time aid to families hit by inflation and tax hikes under the DMK government.

Graduates registered with employment exchanges will receive Rs 2,000 per month as unemployment allowance, while higher secondary pass candidates will get Rs 1,000 per month. Fishing families will receive Rs 12,000 during the fishing ban period.

Handloom weavers will get 450 units of free power, power looms 1,400 units, and cooperative loans of small urban pavement traders will be waived.