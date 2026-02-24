Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala launches new party; unveils flag at Ramanathapuram

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party and unveiled its flag at a public meeting held in Ramanathapuram, marking her formal re-entry into active politics after years of political hibernation.

Chairing the event at Kottaimedu near Pasumpon, on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala introduced the party flag featuring black, white, and red colours along with portraits of CN Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Describing it as a symbol of continuity, she said that the proposed party would follow the ideological path of these Dravidian stalwarts and function as a movement committed to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.