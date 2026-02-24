Female student injured in attacks at IIT Palakkad, students flag recurring security lapses

Protests erupted at IIT Palakkad over security lapses after a female student was attacked by an unidentified assailant on February 23. Around 200 students gathered to demand justice for the injured student. The student, hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu, who was attacked on her way to a mess facility on campus, sustained head injuries. She was reportedly alone when the attack took place on campus. The student was declared to be out of danger at a Coimbatore hospital. An investigation is underway to idnetify the attacker by the Kerala police.