'I know my stature': Stalin follows Karunanidhi’s path, rules out national role | TN Politics

Will Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin take on a national role? At a media event, Stalin was asked if he would lead the INDIA bloc if an opportunity arose.

Invoking his father, the late M. Karunanidhi, Stalin said he knows his “stature” and would remain within it. In 1997, Karunanidhi had declined the Prime Minister’s post to focus on Tamil Nadu, a path Stalin now appears to follow.

The question came after Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar said Stalin was best suited to lead the opposition alliance at the national level.