CPI veteran R Nallakannu passes away at 101 in Chennai

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu passed away in Chennai on February 25 at the age of 101.

Fondly known as RNK, he was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital since February 1.

A lifelong crusader for justice, Nallakannu joined the Communist Party of India in 1946 and served three terms as its Tamil Nadu state secretary.

Known for integrity and simplicity, he strongly opposed projects like the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. His legacy as a people’s leader will endure.