'Nothing can justify terrorism, India stands with Israel firmly': PM Modi addresses Knesset

Speaking in the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi said India firmly stands with Israel in the fight against terrorism.

Condemning the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, Modi said, "I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7.

We feel your pain. We share your grief." He said, "No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment."