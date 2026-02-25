Remembering CPI leader Nallakannu: A life of struggle and simplicity

Veteran Communist leader, freedom fighter, and one of Tamil Nadu’s towering political figures, R. Nallakannu, has passed away at the age of 101.

The centenarian leader breathed his last at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he had been undergoing treatment since February 1.

Despite intensive care, his condition turned critical, and he did not respond to treatment. With his passing, Tamil Nadu has lost its last centenarian Communist stalwart—a man who dedicated nearly eight decades of his life to the service of the people.