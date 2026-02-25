TN tops SIR deletions in India: Why is it alarming? | 74 lakh deleted

A whopping 74 lakh people have been deleted from the final electoral rolls, published after the Special Intensive Revision - SIR - in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has the highest number deletions.

And it raises huge concerns too. What happened in the southern Indian state, where two Dravidian parties with a strong ground-level cadre network, during the SIR? Who will benefit out of the massive deletions?

The New Indian Express Chief of Bureau Pon Vasanth discusses this crucial issue with T A Ameerudheen