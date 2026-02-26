Congress tears into Modi's speech in solidarity with Israel

Congress panned PM Modi's speech at the Knesset, calling it an 'unabashed defence of his host'. Modi said India stands firmly with Israel in the fight against terrorism, referring to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Modi hailed the Trump-led Gaza Peace Plan to restore 'just and durable peace' in the war-torn region.

Israel has been condemned worldwide for committing a genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court declared Israel PM Netanyahu a war criminal in 2024. An arrest warrant was issued against Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.