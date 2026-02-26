'No intention to disrespect judiciary': Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said an inquiry will be conducted into a controversial Class 8 textbook released by NCERT.

He assured action against those responsible for the content. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court banned the release of the Social Science textbook, taking offence to the section ‘Corruption in the judiciary’ in the chapter ‘The role of judiciary in our society’.

The apex court also issued contempt notices to the Secretary of School Education and the NCERT director.